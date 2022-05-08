Mother's Day 2022: Anupamaa, Aarya To Turning Red - Here Are Titles To Watch & Celebrate This Special Day With You Mum

Mother’s Day 2022: Of all the relationships known to humans, the relationship between a mother and her children effortlessly outperforms everything else. Mother’s Day, every year, is a beautiful reminder to celebrate your mothers and do something special for them. This year, keeping mothers at the centre, Disney+ Hotstar is bringing you a gamut of shows and movies that honours the spirit and resilience of mothers. From Turning Red’s Ming Lee, who just wants to keep her daughter safe from the world, to Sushmita Sen in Aarya seasons 1 and 2, or the most famous mother Anupamaa in Anupamaa, here’s a list of titles you can explore with your mother on Disney+ Hotstar and celebrate motherhood.

Turning Red

Mei Lee, a confident, dorky 13- year old, tries to balance friends, family, the Chaos of adolescence and the uncontrollable ability to poof into a giant Red panda. Picsart film turning red not only takes the mother-daughter dynamic to centre stage, it makes it shine. Directed by Domee Shi, the animation features Rosalie Chiang, Lindsey Collins, and Maitreyi Ramakrishna.

Anupamaa

The story of a mother who despite the many challenges thrown her way, Anupamaa begins a new chapter of her life post-divorce head held always high, What’s waiting for her next? Directed by Romesh Kalra, the series will feature

Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles.

The Perfect Mother

Stella has a falling out with her rebellious daughter, but soon attracts the attention of a dangerous teen who will stop at nothing to make Stella her mother. Directed by Peter Levin, the film stars Tyne Daly, Louis Ferreira.

Brave

Brave is the story of Merida, a strong-minded princess, who relies on her bravery and archery skills to undo a beastly curse that has brought Chaos to her Kingdom. Beyond this, Brave also captures a beautiful mother-daughter relationship that many young women go through in their lives.

Cast: Kelly Macdonald, Emma Thompson, Kevin Mckidd.

Aarya S1 and S2

Aarya is forced to return to India and face her family and enemies. With multiple attacks jolting her, can she and her children escape the threats of the past? Directed by Ram Madhvani

Cast: Sushmita Sen, Virti Vaghani, Sikandar Kher, Chandrachur Singh.

Meher (Tamil)

Meher is the story of a devout Muslim mother who is called between her principles in life and her daughter’s impending marriage.

Udaharanam Sujatha (Malayalam)

Sujatha, a widow, strives to support her child’s education. However, her unambitious daughter believes she can only become a maid like her mother.

Cast: Manju Warrier, Joju George, Anaswara Rajan

Freaky Friday

Directed by Mark Waters. Friday turns freaky when mother-daughter with contrasting views and opinions find themselves inside each other’s bodies.

Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis

Badhai Ho

Directed by Amit Sharma. Getting a new sibling at 25 is the last thing Nakul expected. Will he ever come to terms with the embarrassing ‘good news’ of his parents being pregnant?

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao

The Incredibles

Former superhero Bob Parr has adopted a civilian life with his family. Suddenly, he is back in action after being summoned for a top-secret assignment. When Bob is on his secret assignment Helen takes care of her children and protects her family with the powers she possesses which allow her to perform acrobatic and gymnastic movements very easily. Directed by Brad Bird.

Cast: Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Jason Lee.

Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful mums out there. Tell us in the comments section how you’re celebrating this special day with your mum.

