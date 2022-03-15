A few days ago south actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu slammed trollers who spoke about her bold outfit at the Critics Choice Awards. Following the bandwagon, now veteran star Neena Gupta has bashed online haters who speak against the choice of clothes people wear. Not just this time, on several occasions the actress has spoken about the same in the past.

Since her entry into the entertainment industry, Gupta has seen a lot of ups and downs but she came out strong and today she’s one of the top actresses. Most recently, she has charmed everyone with her performance in films like Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Dial 100, The Last Color and many more. She even worked on several OTT shows, like Made in Heaven, Panchayat, Masaba Masaba and PariWar.

Neena Gupta recently took to her Instagram and slammed those who troll actresses for their bold choice of attire. In the clip, the actress wore a plunging neckline strap dress and said, “Mujhe ye isliye post karna hai kyunki aisa lagta hai ki jo log aise sexy type kapde pahante hain, jaise ki maine abhi pahne hai – wo aise hi hote hain, bekar ke. Lekin main bata du ki maine Sanskrit mein MPhil ki hui hai, aur bhi bahut kujh kia hua hai. To kapde dekh ke kisi ko judge nahi karna. Troll karne walo samajh lo (I wanted to post this because people who wear clothes like these, like the one I am wearing, are just like that, useless. But let me tell you that I am an MPhil in Sanskrit and have many other qualifications. So do not judge a person by his/her clothes. I hope you get it, trolls).”

After Neena Gupta shared the video, the clip garnered a lot of positive reactions from netizens and her industry colleagues. Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Itne pyaar se dhamki sanskrit wale hi kar saktey hai,” another user wrote, “Taking charge to break the bias one day at a time,’ a third user wrote, “Itne pyaar se kabhi kisine trolls ko daanta nahi hoga. You are too sweet,” a fourth user wrote, “Love you ma’am and your thought process,” A fifth user commented, “Aap har dress me achchi lagti ho.”

