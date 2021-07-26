Advertisement

Raj Kundra’s arrest and all shocking revelations about the adult film racket have sent shockwaves all across the industry. Surprisingly, not many people from Bollywood have reacted to the news. Addressing the same, comedian Sunil Pal has blasted out at all Bollywood celebrities, especially those who have been part of web series showcasing bold scenes and storylines. On the list, Manoj Bajpayee is at the top.

Sunil Pal has called out Manoj Bajpayee over the latest season of The Family Man. As per him, the web series has shown regular families in a bad light. Even kids are shown having an affair (in this case, Manoj aka Srikant’s daughter). Priyamani who is married to Manoj is too shown having an extramarital affair. Such shows are promoting vulgarity as per Sunil.

Sunil Pal said, “what has happened was bound to happen, it was necessary (referring to Raj Kundra’s arrest). I say this because the bade log are taking advantage of no censorship on the digital platforms, and making shows with explicit scenes and offensive language. However big an actor Manoj Bajpayee is, I have never seen a more badtameez and gira hua insaan.”

“You (Manoj) are part of a show (The Family Man) where the wife is having an affair, the minor daughter is talking about her boyfriend, and the young son is behaving older than his age. Is this what a family looks like? They have now kept people wondering what happened in Lonavala. What have you left to show?” Sunil added further.

It will be interesting to see what Manoj Bajpayee has to say on Sunil Pal’s statement.

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra was arrested in the last week. He was arrested for allegedly producing p*rn content and illegally distributing it. Currently, he is under judicial custody.

