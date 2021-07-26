Advertisement

Our weekly dose of laughter has been missing for a few months. But the good news is that they are back; yes, we are talking about The Kapil Sharma Show team. Kapil is coming back with his team that includes Archana Puran Singh, Bharti Singh and more but Sumona Chakravarti is still missing from the promo. Scroll below to read more details.

Sumona used to play the role of Kapil’s wife on the show before slipping into the role of Bhoori. She enjoyed quite a fan following with her stint in the show.

Sharing the promo on his Instagram handle, Kapil Sharma captioned it, “#thekapilsharmashow new season #comingsoon 🙏 stay tuned to @sonytvofficial for more information 🙏 #tkss #happiness”.