Our weekly dose of laughter has been missing for a few months. But the good news is that they are back; yes, we are talking about The Kapil Sharma Show team. Kapil is coming back with his team that includes Archana Puran Singh, Bharti Singh and more but Sumona Chakravarti is still missing from the promo. Scroll below to read more details.
Sumona used to play the role of Kapil’s wife on the show before slipping into the role of Bhoori. She enjoyed quite a fan following with her stint in the show.
Sharing the promo on his Instagram handle, Kapil Sharma captioned it, “#thekapilsharmashow new season #comingsoon 🙏 stay tuned to @sonytvofficial for more information 🙏 #tkss #happiness”.
Kapil Sharma shared promo has over 1.7 million views and over 3k comments. Well, the excitement around the show is clearly crazy.
In the promo, Kapil along with his team of Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lehri, Chandan Prabhakar are informing their fans that their seats on the show are confirmed because they’re all vaccinated and encouraging their fans to do the same; so that they can attend The Kapil Sharma too.
Take a look at the promo here:
We really missed Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh’s fun banter! Haha.
As soon as the promo went viral, a fan reacted to the same and commented, “Where is Sumona chakborty?”
Well, a lot of show fans are curious and want to know if Sumona Chakravarti is going to be a part of this upcoming season. Although she hasn’t been a part of photos shared by the team, but fans are still hoping that she will come back!
What are your thoughts on the promo of The Kapil Sharma Show? Tell us in the comments below.
