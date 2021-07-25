Advertisement

Indian Idol 12 is witnessing a twist in the tale with each coming day. More than the Television world, the show is talked about on social media platforms. Shanmukhapriya, who’s been the most trolled contestant, was recently compared to Justin Bieber and Shakira. But the haters have a whole different take. Read on for more details.

For the unversed, this weekend witnessed Reena Roy appear on the show as a special guest. She was impressed and built heaps of praises for the contestant for their performances. Shanmukh performed on Asha Bhosle’s classic song, Disco Station.

Shanmukhapriya left the judges as well as Reena Roy was impressed with her performance. The special guest was also seen appreciating the singer after her performance on the show. Soon after the show went on-air, her fans began flooding Twitter with praises too!

A user had written, “If Shanmukhapriya is in there then the concert level will be definitely high coz she is like Shakira & Justin Bieber & everyone knows that what is Shakira and Justin Bieber do on stage !! And SMP has the power she already do a concert with Farhan Akhtar and she’s stage Queen Fire”

But trolls had an altogether different take.

A netizen wrote, “#ShanmukhaPriya just howls an shouts in the name of singing. Evict karo ise People of India know the truth”

“Why is Shanmukhapriya still a part of this show? #IndianIdol fake,” wrote another.

A hater wrote, “Shouting in the name of singing. LOL.”

Meanwhile, Mohd Danish previously supported Shanmukhapriya against the trolls. He told TOI, “We just focus on our singing. In this season all of us are getting love and that’s why few were upset and they felt instead of Ashish, Shanmukhapriya should have gone. But I know if she would have gone, again fans would have said someone else should have gone, this is because they love us all and we all have our audience and fan following.”

