Advertisement

Usually, when an actor does something wrong, it is the associated show/ movie that suffers too. We recently saw how Shilpa Shetty had to urge the viewers to watch Hungama 2 and not left the film suffer amid the Raj Kundra case. Something similar was however avoided by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers when Munmun Dutta erupted a controversy over a casteist slur. Now, the repercussions are on the entire cast. Read on for details.

For the unversed, Munmun had shared a makeup video on her YouTube channel. The actress accidentally used the term ‘bh***’ in a derogatory way. This caused a huge controversy all across the country and many filed FIRs against the actress for hurting religious sentiments.

Advertisement

One was quick to notice that Munmun Dutta has been missing from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah screens for a while now. There were even rumours that the actress has quit the show, but Asit Kumarr Modi’s production house rubbished these reports.

That may not have happened, but something very serious has happened with the entire Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast. As per the latest reports, the entire cast starting from Dilip Joshi to Raj Anadkat have been made to sign a bond. It mentions that none of the actors would use any foul language or casteist slurs that would hurt the sentiments of the people.

The actors were initially surprised to see the undertaking but hard copies were made and each one of them had to sign it on the set. Asit Kumarr Modi and team basically believes in ‘prevention is better than cure’ right now!

Just not that, one of the reports even claims that Asit wants Munmun Dutta to apologize in a video. The actress has already issued a statement but the producer wants it on camera.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah updates!

Must Read: Shamita Shetty Trolled Over Lending Support For Shilpa Shetty’s Hungama 2 Amid Raj Kundra Case: “Jiju Teaches Us Poses For Night Yoga”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube