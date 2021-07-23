Advertisement

Since his arrest for the creation of p*rnographic content and its publication earlier this week, Raj Kundra and his companies have been making the headlines. While previously WhatsApp chats of Shilpa Shetty‘s husband coordinating the making of the videos have made their way to social media, the latest we have come across is an explosive email sent by his app Hotshots.

In this email, while details are stated on how to shoot the video and what will be required by the team for its promotion, it also demands that the female lead be willing to go topless and back n*de. Check it out.

Advertisement

According to a report published by Zee News, a snapshot of an explosive email from Raj Kundra’s Hotshots has come to the fore. This email reveals details about a project titled Khwaab and mentions the names of two creators – Paras Randhawa and Jyoti Thakur, who was approached for the project. Dated 14 August 2020, this email sent to Randhawa and Thakur by the content head of HotShots at 5:25 pm shed light on several details of the project, including how the video will be shot, the camera angle, and the requirements from the artists.

At the beginning of the email sent by Raj Kundra’s Hotshots, the technical requirements are carefully listed, such as the format in which the final movie will have to be, the dimensions for the portrait posters – bold & normal posters and landscape posters, as well as the time frames for a normal teaser, a bold trailer and non-bold video songs for Khwaab. The explosive email further adds that if their team approves of the video made by Paras Randhawa and Jyoti Thakur, then it will be purchased upfront for Rs 3,00,000. In addition, all its rights and intellectual property rights will remain with HotShots. However, it also mentions that the creators can sell the video elsewhere if the team doesn’t like it.

The next part of the email talks about the casting of the female lead in the video. It stated that the complete profile of the female lead was to be sent to the Hotshot team, and only after their approval can the video be shot. It is mentioned that the artist should have a strong presence on social media and should be willing to do bold scenes – front topless and full-back nude scenes.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates in the Raj Kundra-led p*rn racket.

Must Read: Raj Kundra Was Minting Money Like Flowing Water & 1000 Crores Look Too Small In Front Of His Total Net Worth

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube