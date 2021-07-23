Advertisement

Hell broke loose on Raj Kundra and family when the businessman was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Monday for allegedly being the key conspirator in creating p*rnographic content and publishing them on apps. Kundra, Shilpa Shetty’s husband has since then been in police custody. What was also looked at was Shetty’s complete silence in the row. Turns out she has decided to break it now.

The police on Monday after Raj Kundra’s arrest, gave out a statement that called him a key conspirator in curating illegal adult content and earning out of publishing it on apps. They said they have solid proofs against Kundra to prove their claim. The investigation had begun when a woman filed an FIR with the Malwani police station in Mumbai.

The police handed the case over to the Crime Branch who found the links to be connected to Raj. Now Shilpa Shetty has opened up cryptically for the first time since the arrest and below is everything you must know about the same as well as what Shilpa wants to say through her Instagram post.

Taking to her Instagram story, Raj Kundra’s wife Shilpa Shetty shared a cryptic post wherein she put up a picture of a quote from a book. An excerpt from it read, “The place we need to be is right here, right now. Not looking anxiously at what has been or what might be but fully aware of what is.”

Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram story also spoke about tackling challenges. “I take a deep breath, knowing that I’m lucky to be alive. I have survived challenges in the past and will survive challenges in the future. Nothing need distract me from living my life today,” the story read.

Raj Kundra has been now sent to police custody, and the case is being thoroughly investigated. Reports suggested yesterday that he earned lakhs of rupees in a day out of the p*rnographic content creation. It also said that he had even bribed the police with 25 lakhs to keep himself safe.

