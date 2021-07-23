Advertisement

Raj Kundra was sent to judicial custody after officials found his involvement in the creation and publication of p*rnographic content. The entire business would run through apps and several models even revealed that their videos were illegally used. While Sagarika Shona Suman and Poonam Pandey had horrific tales to narrate, Gehana Vasisth has been supporting the businessman. Now, she claims that there were plans to involve Shilpa Shetty’s sister Shamita Shetty too. Read on for details!

For the unversed, it was recently revealed that Raj made around 7-8 lakhs/day via this business. Most of the operations would run via WhatsApp. Police raided his house after the arrest and as many as 70 p*rn videos were found. His lawyer has been defending him claiming that the officials are mixing erotica with adult content!

Gehana Vasisth in an interview with Times Of India has now revealed, “Just a few days before I got arrested, I went to Raj’s office. There I got to know that he is planning to launch an app called Bollyfame. They were planning to showcase reality shows, chat shows, music videos and non-bold films on the app. We also discussed a few scripts and thought about casting Shamita Shetty in one script, Sai Tamhankar and a few other actors.”

Just not that, Gehana Vasisth also claims that she was supposed to direct these movies and Shamita Shetty had agreed to the same along with Raj Kundra’s PA, Umesh Kamat. One now needs to know if Shilpa Shetty was aware of this whole development or not? But nothing has been confirmed either.

Shilpa Shetty, on the other hand, shared a cryptic post last night about ‘surviving challenges.’ It is being said that the actress missed the Super Dancers Chapter 4 shoot too, which was scheduled for a day after Raj Kundra’s arrest.

