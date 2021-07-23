Advertisement

Aradhana Sharma found her place in showbiz with MTV Splitsvilla. Ever since she’s been a part of multiple shows trying to make a name! But shows like Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah totally changed the game for her and how! The actress is now opening up on her horrific body-shaming experience by a casting agent. Read on for details.

As most know, Aradhana has been making a lot of noise over her personal life lately. She recently opened up on her casting couch experience that left many shell-shocked. In her latest revelation, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress is opening about how she was body-shamed because of her body type.

Aradhana Sharma told Times Of India, “I will share an incident which happened to me recently. I won’t take name. We send our portfolios to various casting agencies and one of them was looking for ‘pretty, beautiful lead’ role. So I told the casting agent to forward my portfolio and he said, ‘I have written here pretty, you are not pretty’. These were his words. He told me I don’t fit in ‘pretty and beautiful’ bracket and will give roles which will fit me. I was also called a ‘she-male’ because of my body type.”

Aradhana Sharma continued, “I am really into fitness and had learnt martial arts too. So people would say I look ‘mardaana’. I also get body-shamed a lot. ‘You look like this, that… you don’t have the face’ and things like that. I don’t know why people comment on a person’s looks rather than seeing their work/acting. People have an opinion on everything. It’s very bad. It affects mentally and it’s the survival of the fittest. You have to accept yourself.”

More power to Aradhana for dealing with such barriers! Hope she makes it big someday.

