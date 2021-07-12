Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running sitcom in the world and enjoys massive popularity because of the same. The actors have become an important part of our day to day life and talking about the same, Aradhana Sharma aka ‘Deepti’ has opened up on working with Dilip Joshi on the show. Scroll below to know more.

Advertisement

Dilip who plays the character of ‘Jethalal’ helps everyone around him, the actress revealed and also keeps a note of their reading sessions.

Advertisement

Talking to ETimes, Aradhana Sharma of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also revealed an instance where Dilip Joshi helped her and said, “Dilip Sir, aura is very different. On my first day, I met him later as his shot was on. People were just laughing seeing him enact… they were laughing out loud and trying to control it. There is magic in his acting. And no one sits idle in front of him. He will keep improvising his scenes or help his co-actors.”

Aradhana Sharma continued and added, “I will share an incident for instance. I had a scene with him where I had to fake act. And Sir is very particular about reading sessions. He takes around one and half to two hours to read the script so that everything goes on smoothly. During our reading session, I was very nervous and was shivering. He kept motivating me and kept telling me to smile. He takes note of the smallest thing and help you to improve. He has brought a lot of improvement in me. Because of him, now when I go for auditions, if I am going wrong, I immediately refer to what Sir had said and correct myself. He is a perfectionist and very particular about time. If he comes to the sets on time being a senior artist, then why shouldn’t why.”

That’s really generous of Dilip Joshi.

What are your thoughts on Aradhana Sharma being in awe of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Dilip? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Vijay Sethupathi In The Family Man 3? Here’s What The Actor Has To Say About His Speculated Face-Off With Manoj Bajpayee

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube