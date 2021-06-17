Dilip Joshi has been part of the entertainment industry for over two decades now. The actor shot to fame with his portrayal of Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Today, it’s not about the show but we’ll be talking about Dilip’s personal life. Yes, it’s trivial information for sure!

Advertisement

For the unversed, the actor started following the passion of acting from a very young age. It doesn’t always happen but Dilip was fortunate enough to discover what he wants to do during his school time. It’s mostly seen that the one who is interested in acting or other curricular activities, s*cks at studies. The same goes for our ‘bright’ student Dilip too.

Advertisement

As always, fans would be interested to know about Dilip Joshi’s personal life, so today we have got interesting details from his school life. It was during a rapid-fire round with Telly Talk India when the TMKOC actor was asked about his best and worst subjects during school days. Dilip revealed his worst subject as Algebra while he was best in Geography.

We feel you, Dilip Joshi!

During the same segment, the actor was asked “what would he love to do if possesses a superpower?” To this, the veteran had an amazing reply. He said that he would love to take all the negativity from each and everyone he meets.

Meanwhile, Dilip is currently busy shooting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in Silvassa. Earlier, the shoot used to happen at Goregaon film city but due to the lockdown, the team had to move out of Maharashtra. After shifting there, the show reportedly faced a loss after cyclone Tauktae caused damage to the set.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more deets from the television world!

Must Read: Divya Agarwal Reacts To Boyfriend Varun Sood Lifting Shweta Tiwari & Nikki Tamboli: “That’s My Only Complaint…”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube