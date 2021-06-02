Both Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have set a huge benchmark for Indian sitcoms. If we go by fan following, Taarak Mehta obviously wins over Bhabiji any day as it’s in a run for almost 13 years. But speaking of awards, the latter’s Rohitashv Gour has beaten ‘Jethalal’ Dilip Joshi twice in the Best Actor’s race.

Indian Telly Awards is the most reputed award show related to Indian television. In this particular award show, Dilip Joshi has proved his dominance over the years thanks to Jethalal’s portrayal. For the unversed, the veteran actor has won four times in the ‘Best Actor in a Comic Role’ category. He won it in 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2013.

Dilip Joshi’s streak was broken by Kapil Sharma who scored a victory for his Bitto’s act in Comedy Nights With Kapil, in 2014. Post Kapil, it’s Rohitashv Gour who has beaten Dilip twice, in 2015 and 2019. He won for his part as Manmohan Tiwari in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.

It’s good to see healthy competition between both veterans. Hope to see more good work from them!

Recently in a chat with Times Of India, Rohitashv Gour poured his heart out on his Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain co-actors. Speaking about Aasif Sheikh, he said, “Aasif and my association goes long way back. We have worked together in the show Hum Aapke Hain In Laws and have done several pilot shows also together. So, we have been working with each other from the start of our careers.”

“I miss her because we have had interesting scenes and worked together for so many years. I go silent when I hear Saumya Tandon’s name,” he said while speaking about Saumya Tandon aka Anita.

