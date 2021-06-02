Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast has been making us smile since 13 years now. Starring Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Raj Anadkat amongst others, the sitcom is the longest running TV show. It has previously registered itself in the Limca Book Of World Records for the same. Asit Kumarr Modi and the team is now eyeing for the Guinness Book Of World Record. Read on for details!

As most know, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently achieved the unexplored feat of 3000 episodes. Previously, they had a record of 2600 episodes. Not only is TMKOC the longest-running in India, but all across the world.

And with such great achievement, it’s high time that Asit Kumarr Modi and team get recognized in the Guinness Book Of World Record. That’s the next step and the makers have already made the move.

A source close to Taarak Mehta informs, “The team is busy processing the required formalities. They are set to apply for the Guinness Book Of World Records. Taarak Mehta has been the longest running TV show for years, and it’s time we make it official worldwide. It is too early to confirm it all officially; we’re waiting for a positive response first.”

We also contacted Asit Kumarr Modi who said, “I will talk to you regarding this soon.” The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer refrained from delving into further details.

It does sound like a time for celebration, doesn’t it? But let’s wait for an official announcement first!

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was reportedly shot in Silvassa amid the lockdown restrictions in Mumbai.

The shooting was taking place with proper precautions and only limited people were allowed on the sets as per requirement of the sequences.

