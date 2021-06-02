Fans went into a terrible shock after Karan Mehra was arrested yesterday on his wife Nisha Rawal’s complaint accusing him of physical abuse. When he came out on bail, the actor revealed a lot about their ugly spat and even claimed that his wife had framed him. But later in the evening, the internet broke after Rawal held a press conference and revealed such shocking and disturbing events, including the former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor’s physical relationship with another woman.

All eyes were on Karan after these allegations by Nisha. Everyone was waiting for him to react in the same and well, that moment has finally come. Keep reading further to know what does he have to say about it.

According to Hindustan Times, Karan Mehra has denied all these allegations. He said, “All these allegations are bound to come up, and I will be linked with many people. These stories are baseless. I haven’t cheated on her, and I am not having an extramarital affair,” he said.

In the press conference, Nisha Rawal made it very clear that Karan Mehra has a violent streak, and he has hit her in the past on several occasions. But the former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor said the exact opposite and accused Rawal of having a violent streak. He also alleged that she was demanding a large sum for her alimony.

Nisha said, “It’s about my child and me. I got to know about his affair, repeated abuses… I ignored it, because I wanted to keep the marriage intact, and I was also worried about his image of Naitik… goody-two-shoes.”

Karan Mehra, meanwhile, has said that he did not physically assault Nisha Rawal on Tuesday night. He said that she herself hit her head against a wall and threatened to ‘ruin’ him. “Nisha barged into my bedroom, as we have been sleeping in separate bedrooms since a while. She began shouting and abusing my family, told me, ‘I will ruin your life’, spat on me, and I calmly told her not to behave in this manner and to go back to her bedroom. I didn’t want to talk right then. I got up to go into the bathroom when she suddenly banged her head on the wall and said, ‘ab dekho kya hota’. Actually, Nisha has mood swings and a violent anger streak. She would throw stuff and hit herself and others. Five-six years ago, she was diagnosed as bipolar. People, including our friends and relatives, have seen her behaviour in public, and I couldn’t take it anymore,” he said.

