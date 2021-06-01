This weekend, Super Dancer – Chapter 4 celebrates 35 years of actors Neelam Kothari and Govinda.

It was quite a reunion as the actors met after a really long time and enjoyed reminiscing the good ol’ days to a hilt! From a grand entry to a trip down memory lane and impromptu jigs on stage with the judges and contestants, Neelam & Govinda were a delight. But that’s not all. The audience can look forward to a very special tribute planned by the contestants and the super gurus for Govinda & Neelam on their chartbuster songs.

This weekend Super Dancer – Chapter 4 promises to take the entertainment quotient a few notches higher!

Don’t miss Super Dancer – Chapter 4 this weekend – Sat and Sun at 8:00 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

Previously Govinda says he was drawn to the assignment owing to the energy level one gets to see among contestants of the show.

