Composer AR Rahman’s debut project as a film producer, 99 Songs, will have its digital premiere on May 21. The Oscar-winning composer tweeted the news on Wednesday evening.

“Here’s the announcement that will lighten your mood. #99Songs will stream on Netflix,” announced AR Rahman in a short and sweet message on his verified Twitter account, @arrahman.

The musical romantic drama 99 Songs, which stars newcomers Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas, is directed by debutant Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, who is also a musician with the Mumbai-based hardcore experimental band Scribe.

99 Songs had released theatrically on April 16 but did not see much business owing to the ongoing pandemic, which kept the audience away from theatres during the unlock phase.

The film will stream in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on Netflix.

Previously, AR Rahman, shared close to 600 auditions took place for the role of Sophie, before Edilsy Vargas bagged it.

She is the first Latina to play the lead in a multilingual Indian film

“Out of the 600 odd auditions, Edilsy looked just like we had imagined Sophie to be in ‘99 Songs.’ She truly stood out amongst the host of actors; Edilsy displayed the talent needed to bring all the shades of ‘99 Songs’ to life,” he shared.

