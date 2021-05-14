La Casa De Papel, otherwise popularly known as Money Heist, is one of the most popular series on Netflix. As fans are waiting for the fifth and final season of the show with bated breath, the streaming service has now bid goodbye to the cast in a quirky way.

Money Heist first made its debut on Spanish television in 2017 but it was only in 2020 the show became the most-watched non-English language series on Netflix globally. The series stars Álvaro Morte, Úrsula Coberó, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente and Esther Acebo, among others.

After a successful run of four seasons, the production is coming up with the fifth and final season of the Spanish heist crime drama. The makers even announced that the cast and crew of the Spanish crime drama have wrapped up production entirely. Netflix too shared a picture of the cast from the set and bid farewell in a hilarious way.

The streaming giant the picture and captioned it, “Bella ja rahe ho? Bella na jao 😢 What started as a heist ended as a family. Thank you to all the fans for being part of La Resistencia, we can’t wait to show you how this story ends. #LCDP5” Take a look:

Recently, Álvaro Morte, who plays the lead role of Sergio Marquina aka The Professor in La Casa De Papel or the Money Heist, posted on Instagram is leaving us emotional. He shared a video wherein he was seen sitting in his car, bidding a final goodbye to the sets of the Netflix series.

While he didn’t say anything in the video, his expression as he turns around to look at the building one last time has left fans with a bitter-sweet feeling. Sharing the video, he captioned, “Leaving for the last time the set of @lacasadepapel Words are unnecessary. Thankful for so much, for everything. To the fans (the first ones, of course), to the entire team of @vancouvermediaproducciones and @netflixes @netflix And to you, my dear Professor. I will miss having such a good time with you. THANK YOU.” Take a look at the video below:

