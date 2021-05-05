La Casa de Papel known as Money Heist is one of the most popular series on streaming giant Netflix and enjoys a massive fan following along with the characters of the show. Álvaro Morte who plays the character of the Professor on the show has shared an emotional video on his official Instagram handle bidding goodbye to the sets one last time.

Morte enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 10 million followers on Instagram.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Álvaro Morte aka Professor bid goodbye to Money Heist one last time and wrote, “Leaving for the last time the set of @lacasadepapel Words are unnecessary. Thankful for so much, for everything. To the fans (the first ones, of course), to the entire team of @vancouvermediaproducciones and @netflixes @netflix And to you, my dear Professor. I will miss having such a good time with you. THANK YOU”.

Reacting to Álvaro Morte’s video, a fan commented, “I’m not ready to say goodbye.” Another fan commented, “We thank you for this incredible time and the family you have created. It was incredibly emotional and exciting and you have brought so much joy back into the lives of some and I speak for myself. I can not thank you enough, because through you I have also met so incredibly great people here and I am also sad that it now has an end. THANK YOU THANK YOU.” A third fan commented, “OMG 😭😭😭 Thank you for this amazing character, Álvaro. The professor will be terribly missed. ❤️ But all the best to you and your new projects.”

Morte’s co-star, Pedro Alonso who plays the character of Berlin in Money Heist also reacted to his video and commented, “Qué viaje. Qué asombroso viaje, Alvaro.🔥⛩ Que el corazón te alumbre en lo que viene, eso pido,” which meant “What trip. What an amazing trip, Alvaro. May your heart light up what is coming, I ask. (As translated on Google)”.

What are your thoughts on Álvaro Morte aka Professor bidding goodbye to Money Heist? Tell us in the comments below.

