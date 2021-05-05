Nothing can be compared to the excitement and anticipation that Spider-Man- No Way Home has created. The movie that is sort of a mini-reunion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is touted as one of its kind. While Tom Holland continues to be the lead, it was said that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are joining the star with their version of Spidey.

It was said that the film will have all three Spider-mans in their parallel multiverse and their stories will meet at a point. But turns out everything about Andrew Garfield is mere speculation and nothing else. The actor breaking million hearts has finally opened up about his casting, and No, he has not received any call. Below is all you need to know and also what Garfield exactly has to say.

Andrew Garfield has shut down rumours that he is a part of Spider-Man: No Way Home. He compares his situation to the game of Werewolf. He cleared that while the idea everyone is talking about is very cool, he hasn’t received any phone call. Talking to ET, Andrew said, “I feel like I’m in a game of Werewolf and I’m just saying, ‘I’m not the werewolf, I am not the werewolf. I promise you guys, I’m not the werewolf! Listen, what people are talking about is a really cool idea. And again, I haven’t received a phone call, but, you know…”

Later in the interview, Andrew Garfield was quizzed if he would want to reprise Peter Parker any day, he said, “It’s weird. It’s not something I’ve really thought about because I closed the book on it for myself and I haven’t had to think about it,” he explained. “So it’s not something that I’ve really considered. So, yeah, that’s my honest answer.”

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home has already complete filming and the plot details are neatly kept under the wrap. The film hits big screens on December 17, 2021.

