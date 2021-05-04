Kat Dennings and her musician beau Andrew WK seem to be on a PDA spree lately. On Monday, the actress posted yet another loved-up picture of the duo.

In a new post on Instagram Story image, the 2 Broke Girls star and Andrew are seen locking lips passionately. She captioned the picture with just a heart icon.

The smooch selfie comes a day after Kat Dennings had posted a picture where Andrew WK is seen gently kissing her on the forehead.

Check out the post ft Andrew DK and Kat Dennings below:

After essaying the popular avatar of Max in 2 Broke Girls, Dennings was seen in the 2011 superhero film Thor and then in Thor: The Dark World in 2013.

Earlier this year, Kat Dennings was seen in the miniseries WandaVision.

