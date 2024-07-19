American actress Barbie Ferreira, best known for portraying Kat Hernandez in the Zendaya starrer Euphoria, has stunned netizens with her weight-loss transformation. The young actor posted gorgeous pictures of her on social media and has set it on fire with her bold confidence and beauty. However, war has ensued among netizens, where some feel she took ozempic injection for weight loss. Scroll below for the deets.

Ferreira began her career by sending her plus-sized modeling photos to an American Apparel open casting call. Since then, she modeled for some prestigious brands, including Adidas, Forever 21, H&M, and more. In 2016, she went viral for her unretouched photos and video interview from her Aerie campaign, and in that same year, Time named her on the 30 Most Influential Teens list. Barbie gained wide recognition as Kat in the HBO series Euphoria and appeared in the first two seasons. However, in 2022, she announced that Ferriera would not return to the series in its third season due to alleged disagreements with showrunner Sam Levinson.

Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira posted two gorgeous pictures posing like a diva in a fitted brown sleeveless dress with a plunging neckline. The dress showcased her black lace bra as it flaunted her curvy figure. She paired the outfit with black heels. The actress opted for accessories with a dainty necklace and a chunky ring on her manicured fingers.

For the makeup, Barbie Ferreira wore a sheer foundation base with nude blush on the cheeks and brown eyeshadow. Lastly, she nailed the makeup look with a neutral brown lip shade and kept her hair down casually.

Meanwhile, some netizens believe that Barbie Ferreira’s amazing transformation is a result of weight loss medication and mostly Ozempic doses. However, many fans defended Barbie Ferreira and lauded her new self.

One of the users wrote under her post, “The comments are disgustingly ignorant. She lost weight, y’all should be happy for her not shaming her. Double standard bullshit. Even if she did take ozempic, it’s no one’s fuckin business. She’s happy and healthy.”

Another quipped, “Ozempic or not. It’s nobody’s business. It’s her body.”

Followed by one saying, “Ozempic really snapped on this one.”

One person criticizing Barbie wrote, “I think the problem people have is when celebs say they love their bodies and promote body positivity and then lose weight DRASTICALLY and quickly. Makes all those people that learned to accept themselves from their influence feel betrayed???”

Another fan wrote, “omg!!! ozempic!!! or maybe, she lost weight. what is with you people?”

“Ozempic baddie,” said one fan.

Another stated, “the ozempic done got my girl barbie.”

And, “rich ppl have ozempic and we have body positivity.”

Check out her before and after pictures here:

According to the Page Six report, after leaving Euphoria, Barbie Ferreira admitted that she did not want to continue being the ‘fat best friend.’ She said, “I think there were places she could have gone. I just don’t think it would have fit into the show. I don’t know if it was going to do her justice, and I think both parties knew that I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend. I don’t want to play that, and I think they didn’t want that either.”

Meanwhile, Euphoria Season 3, starring Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, will begin filming in January 2025.

