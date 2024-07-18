Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry first met at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016 and began dating soon afterward. Now, they are happily engaged and parents to a beautiful daughter. The couple took a break in 2017 but rekindled their romance less than a year later. The Lord of the Rings star proposed to the singer on Valentine’s Day in 2019, however, their wedding plans were halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reflecting on their years-long relationship, Bloom opened up about his “deeply loving” and “committed relationship” with his fiancée. During an appearance on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast in April, Bloom discussed his new Peacock series, Orlando Bloom: To The Edge, and also talked about his Buddhist faith and love for Perry.

When Shetty asked what he’s learned from his relationship with Perry, Bloom said, “I think I’m constantly learning to let go. Because anything that I try to hold onto, whether it’s good or bad, doesn’t serve me. Not in the relationship, and it doesn’t really serve either of us.”

The 47-year-old continued, “And that’s really hard. To keep letting go and to keep letting her go. I think when you are in a deeply loving, committed relationship, you want to control or own or have and, you know, even just letting go of ideas, how things should be, or the idea of what intimacy or intimate moments are to you versus them, or whatever it may be.”

“Because you’ve chosen that person, you are on a journey with that person. You are gonna learn this lesson. And if you’ve chosen that person, then that’s the person you’re gonna learn that lesson with. I mean, that’s the opportunity, right?”

Bloom further noted during the podcast that people keep changing even when in a relationship and it’s important to embrace the growth rather than resist it. He added, “I seize the opportunity every day to grow and as you see from the show, I’ll never choose the easy path. You know, like, it’s just not who I am. And in some ways, my relationship is the greatest opportunity for my continual growth. I know we both see it that way. So that’s how we grow. And we do. She’ll hold me accountable and I’ll do the same.”

The couple welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove on August 27, 2020, and Bloom shares his older son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Must Read: Avengers WhatsApp Group Is Very Much Active! Scarlett Johansson Spills The Tea, “If Somebody’s Gotten Terrible Reviews…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News