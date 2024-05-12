Orlando Bloom, who has been part of several blockbusters in his storied Hollywood career, recently admitted he’s blocked out one Iconic role out of his mind. From his breakout role as Legolas in The Lord of the Rings trilogy to starring as Will Turner in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Orlando Bloom’s films have grossed over a billion dollars worldwide,

During a recent interview for Variety’s “Know Their Lines” Video Series, the actor revealed that he’s fond of all his films except one. Orlando Bloom, who landed the biggest roles of his career as the archer elf Legolas in Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” in 2001, went on to star opposite Kiera Knightley and Johnny Depp in “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” in 2003.

After becoming part of the biggest franchises in the world, which catapulted him to international stardom, Orlando Bloom was cast as Paris, the Greek prince whose actions predicated the Trojan War in “Troy” 2004. The film also starred Brad Pitt, Eric Bana and Diana Kruger.

While the movie was a worldwide hit, grossing over $500 Million, The Kingdom of Heaven star revealed he absolutely hated being part of the Brad Pitt Starrer Film.

Bloom made the stunning admission after he blanked on one of the lines uttered by his character in the movie Troy. The Lord of The Rings star, who thought it must be from “Kingdom of Heaven” or “Lord of the Rings”, then confessed that he had blocked the movie out of his mind.

Orlando Bloom continued that while the movie was beloved worldwide, he hated playing the character and revealed why he didn’t want to do the film. The Troy star said, “Oh my god, ‘Troy.’ Wow. I think I just blanked that movie out of my brain, by the way. So many people love that movie, but for me playing that character was just like [slits throat]. Am I allowed to say all of these things? I didn’t want to do the movie. I didn’t want to play this character.”

The actor explained that while the movie had a stellar cast, including Brad Pitt and Eric Bana, he didn’t relate to the character he played. He added that he had trouble acting out certain scenes in the film since “it was completely against everything” he felt in his being.

He continued, “The movie was great. It was Brad [Pitt]. It was Eric [Bana] and Peter O’Toole. But how am I going to play this character? It was completely against everything I felt in my being. At one point, it says Paris crawls along the floor, having been beaten by somebody, and holds his brother’s leg. I was like, ‘I’m not going to be able to do this.”

Bloom is not the only actor who disliked the filming experience in Troy. Last year, Diane Kruger, who played Helen, compared the movie set to a circus where paparazzi constantly hovered around, waiting for Brad Pitt to appear. Kruger recalled her experience as sad.

Must Read: Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Box Office (Domestic): $20 Million+ Impressive Opening By Wes Ball’s Sci-Fi Visual Saga!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News