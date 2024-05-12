The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard joke in The Fall Guy continues to stir up controversy a week after it triggered a wave of backlash online. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, The Fall Guy screenwriter seemingly doubled down on the joke that sparked outrage online.

Last week, a particular joke in the David Leitch-directed film appeared to infuriate fans who took to social media to express their collective anger. Here’s the joke that launched the outraged tweets.

The film, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in the lead, featured a scene where supportive actress Hannah Waddingham’s character, Gail Meyer, refers to the tumultuous relationship between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. In the movie, Waddingham, who portrays a distasteful movie producer, Gail, enters a dishevelled-looking trailer and remarks to director Jody Moreno, played by Blunt, “It’s like Amber and Johnny were just in here.”

Why Did The Joke Offend Fans?

The quip was in reference to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s messy relationship that played out in the media and culminated with Depp winning a libel lawsuit against his ex-wife. The relationship and the subsequent fallout were marked by domestic abuse claims hurled by both parties. Social media users took offense to the jibe as many perceived it as deriding Heard’s domestic abuse claims leveled against Depp.

everyone should be aware that the new “comedy” movie The Fall Guy (which is getting a wide theatrical release in a few weeks) allegedly makes a cheap Amber / J*hnny joke. would love to ask the writer what he thinks is so funny about domestic violence… — shane russo (@shxnerusso) April 22, 2024

The Fall Guy Screenwriter Defends The Amber Heard And Johnny Depp Joke

Despite the controversy surrounding Amber Heard And Johnny Depp, The Fall Guy, Screenwriter Drew Pearce stands by his writing. While defending the joke to THR, Pearce said the line was meant to depict the cruelty of the character portrayed by Hannah Waddingham. Pearce added, “No decent human being would ever make a joke about that subject, and Gail’s character is clearly not a decent human being.”

Pearce explained the character is a villain who says horrible things and hopes the industry will hold producers like Gail accountable for their behavior.

