In 2024, Deadpool & Wolverine is the only MCU film releasing in theatres. The superhero film stars Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool. Hugh Jackman returns as Wolverine in the Shawn Levy directorials. Fans can’t wait to see what madness Shawn, Ryan and Hugh have in store for them with the movie.

A few years ago, one wondered if there would ever be Deadpool 3. But we are not only getting a threequel; Hugh Jackman is even starring as Wolverine in it. Everyone knows how much Ryan Reynolds loves the character. But did you know that Ryan was worried that Shawn might say no to directing Deadpool & Wolverine?

Ryan Reynolds’ Worry About Deadpool & Wolverine

In a new interview, Shawn Levy revealed that when Ryan Reynolds asked him if he would direct the superhero saga, the actor thought Levy would say no. “On the set of The Adam Project, Ryan asked me if I would consider doing Deadpool 3. And I remember him saying, ‘I know you’re gonna say no, but I’m really going to try and talk you into it.’ And my response was, ‘I’m not gonna f*cking say no, are you kidding? It’s a hard and immediate yes, sir!'”

Initially, Wolverine wasn’t supposed to be a part of Deadpool & Wolverine. But things changed, and Hugh became a part of the project. Shawn Levy was offered Jackman’s The Wolverine as a director, but he said no. Levy told Empire Magazine that he regrets saying no to the project.

Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer

“When we were making Real Steel, Hugh was looking to do The Wolverine, and he asked me if I wanted to do it. And like a moron, I said, ‘No’. Because I was thinking at that time, ‘Well, it’s your fifth time playing the character, I’m doing original films, et cetera’. And I regretted it deeply for years. And so, when the opportunity came around again, thank God I was older and wiser enough to jump at the opportunity,” revealed Shawn Levy.

Well, things have fallen into place as Shawn Levy has now directed Deadpool & Wolverine, which features Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman. The film also stars Emma Corrin, Leslie Uggams, Morena Baccarin and Wendy Molyneux. It is slated to release in theatres on July 26, 2024.

