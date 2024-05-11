Johnny Depp is reportedly “moving forward” from a dark part of his life as the actor looks forward to future projects. PEOPLE, citing a close source, recently reported that the 61-year-old actor is “very excited” for fans to see his new French film, Jeanne du Barry. The Source added the actor does not hold any “animosity” against anybody as he embarks on a new chapter in his life.

The Source said, “There’s been a release of the old and embarking on this new chapter. He’s feeling better about where he is in life. There’s no animosity toward anybody.”

Johnny Depp, who won a heated defamation legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard in Virginia, also provided a reassuring update amid swirling rumours of his return as Captain Jack Sparrow in the upcoming Pirates of The Caribbean film. In 2020, Disney ousted Depp from the Pirate Franchise due to legal issues stemming from his marriage to actress and Aquaman star Amber Heard.

Shortly after, during the 2021 trial, Johnny Depp declared he would never work with Disney again. When Amber Heard’s attorney, Ben Rottenborn, asked Depp during the proceedings, “The fact is, Mr Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film? Correct?” Depp replied, “That is true, Mr. Rottenborn.”

However, Depp’s feelings towards the studio have now seemingly softened after a source claimed the actor is not closing any doors. A source recently told PEOPLE that the actor is open to all movie roles, hinting at his potential return as Jack Sparrow. The Source told the publication, “He’s really open to anything. It’s kind of like a ‘never say never.’ There are no closed doors. If there’s a role that comes along that he’s incredibly passionate about, of course, he’s going to look into it.”

The recent update comes amid producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirming the forthcoming Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will be a reboot. At the time, Bruckheimer told Comicbook.com, “We’re gonna reboot Pirates, so that is easier to put together because you don’t have to wait for certain actors.”

Bruckheimer’s comment was seemingly in reference to Johnny Depp stating that he would never work with Disney again during the defamation trial. However, a source claiming that Johnny Depp is open to any role might mean Jack Sparrow could take to the high seas again.

