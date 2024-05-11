Kevin Spacey’s big brother Randy Fowler recently weighed in on the Oscar-winning actor’s s*xual assault allegations, attributing his sibling’s issues to their troubled childhood. Randy Fowler is the big brother of Kevin Spacey – who has been accused and acquitted of a series of alleged sexual assaults against young men.

Kevin, who changed his surname from Fowler to Spacey for professional reasons, has always vehemently denied the barrage of allegations, including from the recent Channel Four’s Spacey Unmasked documentary, where another ten men publicly accused him of predatory behaviour. The alleged victims included Marines, hoping to become actors and other claims dated back to Kevin Spacey’s tenure as director of the Old Vic Theatre in London between 2003 and 2015.

Randy Fowler also appeared in the documentary, where he opened up about their ‘monstrous’ parents, Kathleen and Thomas. Randy accused them of fostering an environment of horrific abuse during their childhood that allegedly damaged the American Beauty actor.

Flower then spoke to Daily Mail, touching on his famous Brother’s alleged “predatory Behavior.” Randy, who seemingly accused his brother of being a sociopath, added, “He (Kevin Spacey) is totally dead inside. He has no remorse, no feelings. It’s all about self-gratification at any cost. It was so painful to listen to these gentlemen talk about their encounters with my brother.”‘

Randy also revealed he hasn’t spoken to his brother for decades. Their relationship has been strained since 2003, when Randy produced the first draft of his book, Brothers Split by Secrets, about their troubled childhood.

Kevin Spacey’s brother makes shocking allegations against parents

Randy touched on the terrible childhood in the Spacey documentary, where he accused his mother of being a religious fanatic. Randy also slammed their father, Thomas as a neo-Nazi, homophobic Holocaust denier who worshipped Hitler.

Randy also made shocking allegations against his father, accusing him of sexual assault, which allegedly began when he was 12. However, Randy noted his brother was not subjected to the s*xual abuse but was nonetheless damaged by their awful upbringing. Randy insisted that his brother hated him for revealing the truth, as Kevin Spacey “never was honest with himself. He ran away from the truth when he got into acting, and he’s been running away from it ever since.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kevin Spacey’s brother, who described himself as a talented musician, also slammed the actor’s talent, saying ‘He can’t act for s***! I am the one with the talent in the family.”

Randy Fowler also said he was envious of his mother’s close relationship with Kevin Spacey, who was allegedly protected from the abuse.

