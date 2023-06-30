Kevin Spacey, who is currently on trial in London for multiple s*xual assault cases, was dubbed by the prosecutor as an individual who is a “s*xual bully” and whose “preferred method of assault is to aggressively grab other men in the cr*tch.” Spacey’s charges go back from 2001 to 2012 and involve men who are now in their 30s or 40s. Scroll down to read the details.

A latest report has shared the details of the court proceedings which took place at Southwark Crown Court. Spacey was described as a “man who s*xually assaults other men.” The actor, according to reports, arrived two hours early for the hearing and was also spotted smiling ahead of his trial.

According to The Mirror, Kevin Spacey, who is accused of s*xually assaulting four males, faced the prosecutor named Christine Agnew KC in the court who said, “He is also, the prosecution allege, a man who s*xually assaults other men. A man who does not respect personal boundaries or space, a man who it would seem delights in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable, a s*xual bully.” Spacey, for the unversed, has denied the 12 charges slapped on him including s*xual assault and indecent assault.

The court heard the complainants as Agnew on the same said, “During conversation (the complainant) thanked him at which Mr Spacey Fowler opened his arms to hug him. (The complainant) did not move to hug him back as he thought it was a ‘bit weird’, so Kevin Spacey Fowler stretched forward, hugged him around the waist and in doing so put his face into (the complainant’s) cr*tch.”

Further ripping apart Kevin Spacey, the prosecutor asserted, “None of the men wanted to be touched by Kevin Spacey Fowler in a s*xual way, but he doesn’t seem to have cared very much for their feelings.” Agnew further said, “He did what he wanted to do for his own personal s*xual gratification.”

Another complainant woke up later to find Spacey performing oral s*x on him. “Despite (the complainant) saying no he continued so (the complainant) pushed him off,” the prosecutor said. In another case, it was alleged that the actor “grabbed his p*nis with such force it was painful.”

In Spacey’s defense, Patrick Gibbs KC, delivered a short opening speech to the jury saying, “Mr Spacey…has come back to the UK as he said he would to answer them and say in full in due course what actually happened as he would say it.”

Gibbs added, “What has been reimagined with a sinister spin? What has been made up or twisted? And why and when because all of those things that are alleged against him happened…a long time ago.”

Kevin Spacey is an Academy Award-winning actor who is best known for his series House of Cards.

