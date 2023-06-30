Jennifer Aniston is a world-renowned A-list Hollywood, thanks to playing Rachel Green in Friends and starring in much-loved flicks like Bruce Almighty, Just Go with It, Horrible Bosses, We’re the Millers, Murder Mystery and more. The actress – who has been ruling the hearts of millions for over three decades now, is a fashionista who knows how to slay every look she dons.

Be it a casual outing, a red carpet appearances, or just posing for the cameras during a photoshoot, Jen’s pictures always make news as she looks drop-dead gorgeous, either as an angel or a temptress. Today we bring you a four-year-old picture of ‘The Morning Show’ actress that sees’ her casting a spell not a siren but as a s*xy sailor-woman.

In 2020, a Jennifer Aniston fan took to Twitter and shared images of the actress posing in a cleav*ge flaunting ensemble for InStyle’s 2019 October issue. The then-50-year-old star was featured not on one but six covers of the magazine’s Beauty Issue and slayed every single one of them. However, the one that caught our attention was her rocking a striped blue and white swimsuit.

The ensemble featured Jennifer Aniston putting on a busty display thanks to its low-cut lace-up neckline that showed off ample cleavage. She paired the swimwear with a pair of black shorts from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello and a huge black leather Chanel belt with a massive gold buckle. She completed the look with a thin black Claire’s headband, Elizabeth Locke gold hoops, a Chanel watch, and an Irene Neuwirth ring.

While her hair was done in an updo and bangs covered her forehead, the Friends’ actress opted for a classic makeup look. It consisted of nude lips, kohl and mascara. Simple and chic. Check out the look here:

jennifer aniston for instyle (2019) pic.twitter.com/B2INaQW0Og — nic (@anistonily) April 21, 2020

This look of Jennifer Aniston takes me back to the ’90s and reminds me once more of her playing Rachel Green in Friends.

Rate this Jen look and let us know what you think of it in the comments.

