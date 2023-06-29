Jennifer Lopez is drop-dead gorgeous and is sure to give young models and actresses a complex with her stunning and s*xy 50-year-old figure. The actress looks like a million bucks every time she’s snapped by the paparazzi or models for a photoshoot, and the same was true when you donned an incredibly seductive Dolce & Gabbana’s sheer lingerie set for their campaign in 2022.

JLo is hot, and now imagine her in a s*xy lacy lingerie set for the Italian luxury fashion house… If you can’t imagine the combo, let me tell you – it’s super hot and definitely NSFW. Scroll below to check out this for-the-hubby’s-eye-only ensemble that’s sure to make the bedroom hot and happening.

Time and again, Jennifer Lopez has proved she’s a fashion queen, and this Dolce & Gabbana lingerie photoshoot was no different. In the pictures, Lopez raises the temperature and shows off her well-toned figure in a black lace lingerie set and garter belt. Posing to flaunt her abs, the actress-singer paired the sensual innerwear set with glares from DG Eyewear, some gold and pearl jewellery from DG and a black sequined blazer.

The following looks also feature Jennifer Lopez slaying in some DG Eyewear and showing off her figure in more black lacey ensembles. She completed the look with her done in classic Hollywood styles and opted for minimal makeup, consisting of nude lips, blush and some eye makeup.

Check out JLo’s look here:

Talking about the Dolce & Gabbana shades and eyewear Jennifer Lopez flaunted in the photoshoot, the new silhouettes are bold, incorporating modern lines and a perfect celebration of beauty and sensuality.

Let us know in the comments what you think of Jennifer Lopez’s lacey black lingerie photoshoot in the comments.

