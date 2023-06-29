Scarlett Johansson started her career in Hollywood with trivial characters that did not shed much light on her talent. Her s*xy roles and bold performances made her a s*x symbol in the industry. But, for obvious reasons, the actress never liked it. She gradually changed her image and slowly established her foot as one of the finest artists in showbiz. Movies like Girl With A Pearl Earring and The Other Boleyn Girl helped her do that.

It was also during this phase that the actress changed her dressing style. Instead of dolling up in racey gowns and chic dresses, she went with calmer tones, elegant silhouettes and graceful attires. One such example is this old photoshoot where Scarlett maintained the vintage vibe and looked like a beautiful painting. Scroll on to learn more about it.

A fan page on Reddit shared a throwback picture of Scarlett Johansson where she looked like a gracy lady of the Victorian era. Of course, her dress had a modern touch as well, and that’s what made the look so unique. In the snap, the Black Widow actress wore a sage green pleated dress with nude stripes. The waist was cinched in the middle with a fabric belt, giving the attire a great structure.

The highlight, as we mentioned earlier, was the modern silhouette that made the dress stand apart. It had a plunging neckline that put her cl*avage on display. Scarlett Johansson maintained an elegant pose, where she looked down and not into the camera. Her Hollywood-style retro soft curls made her blond hair look like perfection.

Take A Look:

The black background and rocky stand gave the picture a vintage appeal and made the Avengers actress look even more stunning. She kept her make soft and natural, with glossy peach lips and nude eyes doing the task. The actress opted for classic eyeliner that gave her a smooth touch.

