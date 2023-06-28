Secret Invasion has been one of the most talked about shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the show is finally on air, its second episode has got everyone talking about it, as many assume that one of the Avengers has been a Skrull all this while. Episode 2, “Promises,” teases how War Machine, aka Colonel Rhodes, is a Skrull, as the superhero fandom has come up with their own theory. Read on to find out more about it!

Ever since the Marvel Studios’ latest Disney show began to air, the story of Nick Fury and Talos the Skrull desperately trying to stop a faction of shape-shifting aliens from taking over Earth has got the superhero fandom talking about it. Following the unexpected death of Maria Hill in episode 1, Fury may be losing another supposed ally who could help him in this new endeavour.

(SPOILERS AHEAD) Following the release of episode 1 of Secret Invasion, the revelation that a shape-shifter has taken over Everett Ross, the new episode suggests that Don Cheadle’s Rhodey may actually be a Skrull. What was more shocking as Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury was seen married to a Skrull as the episode ended, which just made the superhero fandom lose their mind.

“OMG, what did I just see? Fury is married to a Skrull? Rhodey is 100% a skrull, I’m calling it now,” said a user as they were shocked!

Also, the end of the second episode of #SecretInvasion, OMG, what did I just see? Fury is married to a Skrull? Rhodey is 100% a skrull, I'm calling it now. — Esm3rald (@MissEm3rald) June 28, 2023

As the character was seen a bit out of character, another added, “The real Rhodey wouldn’t have thrown a fellow brotha under the bus like that and talked to him with 0 respect ufff”

Rhodey absolutely HAS to be a Skrull because he was acting WAY out of character during that conversation with Fury, the real Rhodey wouldn’t have thrown a fellow brotha under the bus like that and talked to him with 0 respect ufff pic.twitter.com/wy3OHsHNdT — Skrull Babe🍀 (@softyellowpetal) June 28, 2023

Another refused to the death of Maria Hill in the first episode.

I don't believe Maria Hill's dead.

I'm sure Rhodey is a skrull.

Something happened that's affecting Nick Fury's body. or Gravik is actually Fury and Fury is space.#SecretInvasion — Curtis WakandaMCU 🌈 🇺🇦 🇵🇸 (@Currtis25Harr) June 28, 2023

It is not official whether Don Cheadle’s Rhodey is a Skrull in the Secret Invasion. As it is difficult to decipher, it has been teased that Skrulls have been hiding in disguise as Avengers on Earth. His conversation with Fury has made fans convinced, which is a bit uncharacteristic.

Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

