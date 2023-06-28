Lalisa Manoban aka Lisa, is one of the popular K-pop singers who debuted under YG Entertainment with the girl band BLACKPINK, along with Jisoo, Jennie and Rose. BLACKPINK is now one of the highest-rated girl bands in the K-pop industry, which is not only breaking records in South Korea but also ruling over millions of their fans’ hearts worldwide.

Among all the girls, Lisa is the one who is a singer, songwriter, rapper and dancer and enjoys a massive fanbase. Apart from being a part of BLACKPINK, she also made her solo debut with the album Lalisa in 2021, which sold 736,000 copies in South Korea, let alone the world. Her Youtube video had received 73.6 million views within 24 hours. And as per reports, Lisa’s current net worth is around $12 million.

For the unversed, Lisa’s salary is in five figures, including approximately $300,000 for each show and $600,000 for each endorsement. However, the songstress has a knack for buying luxurious cars, and today, we have brought you a list of cars she owns. Keep scrolling to find out!

Rolls Royce Phantom ($460K)

Lisa’s recent purchase is a Rolls Royce Phantom, one of the most expensive cars among the Rolls Royce family that comes with a 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine. It can make 563 hp and 663 lb-ft of torque and can even go from 0-60 mph in 4.3 seconds with a top speed of 155 mph. It comes with a price value of $460,000.

Rolls Royce Dawn ($349K)

The Lalisa star has another Rolls Royce car, as per Carhp, which is Rolls Royce Wraith. It comes with a 6.6-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine and can make 563 hp and 605 lb-ft of torque. Rolls Royce Wraith can go 0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds with a top speed of 160 mph. It comes with a price tag of more than $322,500. She has customized the look of it to make it more comfortable for her.

Lamborghini Aventador ($556K)

Lisa owns one of the most expensive cars in the world, which cannot be owned very easily because of its high price. However, in Lisa’s garage, this car can be seen, and the songstress bought this stealthy black car for approximately $556,942, as she had to import it from Thailand. It comes with a 6.5-litre V-12 engine along with 769 hp and 531 lb-ft of torque. Aventador can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds with a top speed of 221 mph.

Mclaren 540C ($196K)

The K-pop star has a sports car in her collection as well. The cheapest model of the Mclaren company, the Mclaren 540C, is present in Lisa’s garage. The BLACKPINK singer owns a two-seater with RWD maroon and black Mclaren with a price tag of $196,000. The car is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.8-litre V8 engine with 533 hp and 398 lb-ft of torque. It can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds, with a top speed of 199 miles per hour.

Toyota Prius Hybrid ($24K)

This is probably the cheapest car that the BLACKPINK star owns. This Toyota Prius helps Lisa to maintain a lowkey life and avoid major media attention. Lol! The car is powered by a 1.8-litre engine and dual motors with a combined output of 121 hp with a top speed limited to 104 mph. This car comes with a price tag of $24,625, approximately.

Well, what are your thoughts about Lisa’s massive luxurious car collection? Didn’t it ‘drive’ you crazy? *wink!* Let us know!

