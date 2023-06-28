The craze for Taylor Swift’s Melbourne concert is at an all-time high, so much so that the tickets for her shows are being resold for double and sometimes even triple the price. However, to put an end to this practice, those reselling the tickets have been warned, and they could even be slapped with a hefty fine. It has been reported that if they advertise or sell tickets for more than 10 per cent above the face value of the original tickets, they might get in some serious trouble.

Taylor Swift, for the unversed, will perform at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 16 and 17 February 2024 as a part of her on-going Eras Tour. The global pop star will also perform at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on 23, 24 and 25 February respectively. She might announce further dates in other Australian cities but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Speaking of the tickets resale, according to Ladbible, people trying to resale the tickets at a higher cost will be slapped with $500,000 fine. Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos shed light on the same saying, “As the live music capital of Australia, Melbourne is Taylor-made to host iconic events like this. By protecting our major events from ticket scalpers, we’re ensuring fans have the best chance possible of seeing their music idols.” He added “Our message to ticket scalpers is clear — don’t sell Taylor Swift tickets at inflated prices, otherwise, you will be fined.”

Take a look:

Ticket reselling website Viagogo are already scalping tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Sydney show for over $2,600 per ticket! Ridiculous mark ups that are clearly in breach of NSW anti-ticket scalping laws pic.twitter.com/C2i66hgaUs — Jarni Blakkarly (@JarniBlakkarly) June 26, 2023

According to reports, the pre-sale of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour saw more than 800,000 Swifties waiting in virtual queue of Ticketek, setting a new record in Australia.

The VIP tickets for Taylor’s shows in Melbourne and Sydney quickly sold out for $899.90 or $1,249.90. However, they soon re-appeared on websites such as Viagogo with a much-increased price.

The tickets for Taylor Swift’s concert sold 140% and 249% of the original maximum price.

The official Twitter account of Ticketek confirmed, during the presale, that they were still operating, “The Ticketek site is working, and fans are successfully purchasing tickets.” There has been no official statement from Taylor’s rep so far.

