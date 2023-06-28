Charlie Sheen seems to be losing his cool over his daughter Sami baring it all on the racy OnlyFans website. The actor is also pissed off over his former wife Denise Richards and apparently blames her for the situation. This comes after Sheen’s daughter recently boasted about being a s*x worker. Interestingly, Sheen appeared to have a change of heart as last year he supported his daughter’s decision but now the situation seems to be going all south. Scroll down to read more.

In 2022, Charlie Sheen, in an official statement, claimed that his ex-wife Denise Richards “illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed.” On the other hand, Sami has been very open about joining the adult site.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of the latest, as per Radar Online, a few sources have claimed that Charlie Sheen has gone “ballistic” over his daughter’s career choice. The actor himself has been in the news all his life for drugs and unprotected s*x with hookers, later admitting that he was HIV positive. “Charlie thought Sami would have learned from his mistakes and is convinced Denise should have done more to steer her away from such a sleazy career,” said an insider. Apparently, Richards clapped back at Sheen, saying, “All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.” For the unversed, Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife Denise Richards has herself posed topless and also has an OnlyFans page.

The Two and a Half Men star, in an earlier interview, claimed, “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof.”

The actor added, “I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami had once teased her fans about baring her bre*sts, saying, “I know you’re probably thinking: ‘How the hell are you a s*x worker if you keep [your bre*sts] censored?’ But trust me, I have my ways. I still show pretty much everything.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com!

Must Read: When Nicolas Cage Bought An Extra Aeroplane Ticket For His Son’s Imaginary Friend, Proving He’s The Best Dad In The World!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News