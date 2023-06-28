The announcement of the new Superman actor has finally been made as the superhero fandom will get a new version of Clark Kent under the vision of James Gunn. While the rumours were high and many actors’ names were linked with the casting, it is finally David Corenswet who has replaced Henry Cavill as Clark Kent in Gunn’s upcoming Superman: Legacy. While the news is a shock for many Cavill fans, read on ahead to know more about the actor.

James Gunn brought his new plan for DCU and scrapped the previous DC Extended Universe. While it was a shock for the DC fans, they were mostly disappointed by the departure of Cavill’s Kal El from the new universe.

In the history of superhero fandom, it has been most speculated and debated casting for the lead role as the titular hero of Superman: Legacy. Replacing Henry Cavil was a big task for Gunn and the team. As David Corenswet will be seen donning the red cape, his looks are quite similar to Henry’s Man Of Steel. David has been a part of popular TV shows like Elementary and House of Cards, as his breakout moment came with his performance in the critically acclaimed Netflix series The Politician and Hollywood, which brought him into the limelight.

David Corenswet has replaced Henry Cavill as Superman. pic.twitter.com/MgSQuuEWgU — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 27, 2023

As David Corenswet emerged as the chosen actor, his striking resemblance to Cavill sparked interest among fans. He faced tough competition during the audition process, as he was against the likes of Nicholas Hoult, Jacob Elordi, Tom Brittney and many others. Before his breakthrough as Superman, the actor made a name for himself through notable projects for his performance in the A24 horror film Pearl, which garnered much positive attention.

While the superhero genre would be a new field for the actor, it would fit the demand of the story of Superman: Legacy. James Gunn already teased that the film’s synopsis is a fresh approach, focusing on Superman’s journey to reconcile his heritage with his human upbringing, embodying truth, justice, and the American way.

With all that, let us know what you think about David Corenswet replacing Henry Cavil as the new Superman in James Gunn’s DCU. For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

