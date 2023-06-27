Scarlett Johansson enjoys a massive fan following across the world. Some of the loyal fans of the actress go to any extent just to meet her or even get their hands on an object used by them. The same happened when the Marvel star way back in 2008 decided to auction a tissue paper used by her, which ended up fetching an insane amount. Scroll down to read the details.

Scarlett Johansson, on the work front, is currently enjoying the success of her movie Asteroid City which has been helmed by Wes Anderson. The acclaimed director last enjoyed a massive success with The Grand Budapest Hotel in 2014.

According to the BBC, Scarlett Johansson appeared on a talk show with Jay Leno called Tonight where she used the tissue to blow her nose twice leaving some lipstick and mucus behind. The actress then bagged a plastic zipper bag to place the tissue paper safely in it and then signed it. Johansson during the chat announced that she will be auctioning the used tissue paper and proceedings from the same will be donated to hunger charity USA Harvest, which was the charity of Johansson’s choice. Interestingly, a fan won the bidding of the tissue paper after shelling out a cool $5300.

Scarlett Johansson had appeared on the talk show to promote her movie The Spirit which also starred Samuel L Jackson. During the chat with Jay Leno, the Black Widow star revealed that she caught a cold from Jackson and the two had exchanged germs while shooting for the film.

The Hollywood A-lister claimed that her illness had more “value” as it had been passed from one celebrity to another.

Speaking of Scarlett Johansson’s loyal fans, an individual once shelled out a whopping $40,000 to go on a 20-minute date with the award-winning star. Insane much?

