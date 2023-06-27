Prepare to be amazed as the power of AI takes the internet by storm! It all started with Lensa’s AI, captivating netizens as they transformed their own images into legendary avatars. But that was just the beginning. Artists from all walks of life joined the trend, unleashing the imagination of AI to reimagine popular Indian faces as iconic Hollywood characters.

And now, the latest craze has taken hold: Indian celebrities stepping into the shoes (or should we say fedora?) of the legendary character Indiana Jones. From Bollywood heartthrobs like Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, and Anil Kapoor, to South Indian superstars like Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Jr. NTR, and Mahesh Babu. Even cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli have received the AI treatment. Who could have imagined these personalities looking so dashing as Indiana Jones?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The global recognition of Indiana Jones as a character is undeniable, and the fervor for him is no different in India. With a massive fanbase eagerly awaiting the release of “Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Destiny,” the excitement is reaching new heights. Can you imagine the thrill of seeing Harrison Ford don his iconic hat and embark on one last mysterious adventure on the big screen? It’s anticipation like no other.

Check out the images of Prabhas, Rajnikant, Mahesh Babu and more as Indiana Jones here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

So, mark your calendars, because on June 29th, India will witness the release of “Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Destiny” in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Get ready to immerse yourself in the magic, the mystery, and the thrill of Indiana Jones, and witness a blend of cultures like never before. This is a cinematic experience you won’t want to miss!

Which Indian celebrity’s AI transformation into Indiana Jones did you like the most? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Thalapathy Vijay Lands In Trouble For Leo’s Naa Reddy Song, Case Filed With An Accusation Of Promoting Rowdyism & Drug Addiction

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News