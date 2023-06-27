Admittedly, anything that comes after a game-changing blockbuster like Baahubali, has to be a climbdown. This, Prabhas has learnt the hard way, as all his three films after Baahubali—Saaho, Radhe Shyam and now Adipurush have proved to be critical and commercial failures.

The actor, who flew to the US a week before the release of his latest and most colossal disaster Adipurush is said to be in constant touch with the film’s director Om Raut trying to figure out what went wrong.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Prabhas is flabbergasted by what has been happening. He gave his hundred percent to Adipurush. But audiences have rejected the film outright. Prabhas is trying to figure out where they went wrong. When they were shooting the film everyone in the team thought they were creating a milestone. In fact the aspects of the film that are being most condemned were thought by the team to be the film’s biggest USP,” says a source close to the distressing developments.

What hurt the superstar the most was his performance being judged as ineffective. “The idea was to make Raavan larger-than-life and Rama sober and subdued. Prabhas was told to underperform,” reveals a colleague of the superstar from Hyderabad .

Now Prabhas has all his hopes pinned on two forthcoming projects. Prashanth Neel’s Salaar is scheduled for a 28 September release, but is likely to be postponed. As for Project K, the ambitious futuristic project is on hold indefinitely after Mr Bachchan’s injury and slow recuperation.

Meanwhile, reports are also abuzz that Kriti Sanon, who is paired opposite Prabhas in Adipurush, has slashed her fees for the 3rd time in last four years.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Prabhas Charges 150 Crores For Project K Despite Adipurush Failure, Deepika Padukone Gets 15 Times Lesser Amount Clocking 600 Crores’ Budget Of This Most Expensive Indian Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News