After the dialogues in the controversial film ‘Adipurush’ starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon were changed keeping in mind public sentiments, maker of the iconic TV serial ‘Ramayan’ from the late 1980s, Ramanand Sagar’s son Prem Sagar has expressed his views on it.

The dialogue in contention was by Bajrang (Hanuman) played by Devdatta Nage during the Lanka Dahan scene. The lines were: “Kapda tere baap ka, tel tere baap ka, aag bhi tere baap ki, aur jalegi bhi tere baap ki.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the lines have now been altered in the new prints. From “baap”, the words have now been changed to “Lanka”.

Talking about the reworked lines, Prem Sagar told IANS: “The very fact that somebody has realised that you cannot play with the sentiments of millions and millions of Ram Bhakts is a big thing because of mistakes…. Will call it misjudgement because it can be a misjudgement also as they might have thought it will be a commercial hit idea but it might have backfired.”

He added: “So realising the mistake and then working on it is by itself a nice thing – to accept a mistake and move forward.”

“Ultimately, a film it is not like a book that anyone can read. If the masses don’t see then what is the gain in making a film?”

Prabhas’ Adipurush has entered its second week and as expected, the numbers are extremely low. After the free fall during the opening week, it was pretty sure that the film would have a ‘formality’ run in week 2, and that’s exactly what’s happening.

Helmed by Om Raut, the film has unfortunately become one of the most trolled movies in recent times. There are all sorts of negativity surrounding this magnum opus, be it political or content-wise; it has got a big thumbs down. As a result, there’s a massive reduction in show count all across the country.

Talking about the second Friday, i.e. day 8, Adipurush has earned a very low 3.30 crores* at the Indian box office (all languages). This is highly embarrassing for such a huge film but it’s not surprising as right from day 4 onwards, it started falling like a house of cards.

Must Read: Vicky Kaushal Was Supposed To Be A Part Of Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif & Anushka Sharma’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan But Faced Rejection & Lost The Role To This Actor!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News