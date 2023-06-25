The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma ever since the release has garnered a lot of appreciation but, at the same time, controversies. The movie divided the audience, while there was a group of people, including celebrities, who called out the movie being a propaganda film, and a few couldn’t stop acclaiming it for showing the truth on screens.

The Kerala Story minted quite a lot of moolah at the box office, becoming a hit movie. There were a few rumours that the movie is all set to release on OTT platforms. But, now in a recent interview, the filmmaker of the movie Sudipto Sen dismissed all the claims and stated the reports as ‘fake news’. Read below to know more.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, when Sudipto Sen was asked about when The Kerala Story will be streaming on OTT platforms, the director gave a shocking response and said, “We still haven’t got a suitable offer from any OTT platform for The Kerala Story.” When further asked about those reports, Sen revealed, “No no. That’s fake news. We are still waiting for a good workable deal from any of the main OTT platforms. But so far, we have not got any offer worth considering. It seems the film industry has ganged up to punish us.”

Sudipto Sen further claimed, “Our box office success has irked many sections of the film industry. We have a feeling that a section of the entertainment industry has united to punish us for our success.”

While talking to Bollywood Hungama, an industry source shared, “You must understand that The Kerala Story comes across as a propaganda film, while OTT channels have been focusing on more intelligent, thought-provoking and entertaining subjects. In such a case, a film like The Kerala Story does not fit into the genres.”

Well, if that’s the case, then do you think Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story will get any OTT to release soon? Let us know.

