Alia Bhatt made her debut with Student Of The Year in 2012 when she was quite young. Over the years, she has matured and become wiser with age. Coming from one of the major families of Bollywood – Bhatt Parivar – it’s interesting to see the actress’s graph. She made a lot of career moves that no one would have probably predicted from Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter. While the father-daughter duo are quite powerful together, their difference in opinion is quite blatant as well. Scroll on to know what we’re talking about.

Despite being the daughter of one of the biggest directors in Bollywood, Alia took very long to star in her father’s film. She worked with several other makers and actors, and apparently, her views about them and Mahesh’s views about them were quite different.

An Instagram page called Movie Cirlce shared an edited video of Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt where they shared their opinion about different actors and directors. Interestingly, what the actress loved, her father disliked or thought was over-hyped. While the director called Barfi an overrated film, Alia said that her husband, Ranbir Kapoor’s performance in the movie was her favourite.

Mahesh Bhatt called Sanjay Leela Bhansali an overrated director, while Alia Bhatt, who worked in his film Gangubai as the leading lady, called him her favourite filmmaker ever. Her father called Ranbir Kapoor a ‘ladies’ man’ in Koffee With Karan, and as we all know, he was Alia’s first crush, the man she’s married to and the father of her child.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Movie Circle (@_movie_circle__)

The fans were quick to drop their thoughts in the comment section and said that Barfi was quite a great movie and failed to understand why Mahesh Bhatt did not like it. One also commented that Alia and her father made the best father-daughter duo.

Let us know what you think about this edit, and for more such news stay tuned to Koimoi.

