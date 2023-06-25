Rekha is considered to be one of the versatile, timeless beauties in Hindi cinema. She has delivered powerful performances in films. However, more than her films, she made headlines for her personal life. One such affair that grabbed the attention was with veteran actor Vinod Mehra.

In Vinod Mehra, her co-star in the movie Ghar, the Silsila actress found solace after multiple failed relationships. Mehra loved the actress so much, but his family wasn’t ready to accept her. Even Mehra’s mother argued with her when she first arrived at his place.

The Untold Story, Yasser Usman’s biography of Rekha, includes a description of the occurrence. The book claims that his mother was furious when Vinod Mehra brought Rekha home after their marriage in Kolkata. Mehra’s mother reportedly wasn’t ready and didn’t want to accept her as a daughter-in-law. India Today claims that Mehra’s mother even shoved her when she reached out to touch her foot.

Vinod Mehra’s mother, who also frequently shouted and ridiculed Rekha, forbade her from entering the home. She not only did so, but she also removed her sandal in order to hit Rekha. Vinod tried his best to make things right and please his mother, but his attempts failed.

Rekha escaped while Mehra pursued her, outraged and heartbroken. Mehra passed away from a heart attack after filming Gurudev. Rekha and Vinod Mehra have collaborated on a number of films. They still have two films that are particularly well-known: Ghar and Bindiya Chamkegi.

Later, Rekha got married to aspiring businessman Mukesh Agarwal. Mukesh was well-known in the group, but Rekha appears to have made the initial move. Romance grew between the two, and shortly after, the pair married. Few years later, Mukesh also died tragically after taking his own life due to depression. However, Rekha is always gonna be remembered for her iconic romantic rumours with Amitabh Bachchan.

