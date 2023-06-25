Popular Indian rapper and musician Badshah recently released a song, ‘Issa Vibe’ from the film Bloody Daddy. Even though the song was going viral, Badshah was going under quite a lot of fire over some controversial lyrics regarding BTS. The fans of one of the highest-rated K-pop boy bands took it very personally and lashed out at the rapper vigorously.

After facing the wrath of the BTS ARMY, Badshah has now finally reacted to and even clarified it in his recent Instagram post. BTS is a South Korean boy band which was formed back in 2010, and it consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Keep scrolling to read further.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lyrics that created the fuss were ‘BTS Biba’, where Bibba justified Punjabi women, and after hearing it, the BTS ARMY took it in the wrong way as they thought Badshah wanted to demean the K-pop band. They took Twitter by storm and tagged Badshah asking him to apologise to the band. Some mentioned he used BTS’ name for ‘clout and fame’, while a few claimed that he was being rude to other artists.

Now, Badshah has finally reacted to all the accusations. While clarifying the lyrics of his song, he took to his Instagram story section and wrote, “Playlist mein BAD BUNNY BTS ‘BIEBER‘,” and added an ear emoji that hinted he indirectly asked them to listen to the lyrics more carefully. After he made the clarification, fans were happy about the fact that he didn’t insult them and even thanked him for addressing this. When this controversy struck, many Badshah fans came in support of him and slammed BTS ARMYs for criticising him.

Well, all’s well that ends well. Now that the whole fuss has ended, we can happily go back to listening to Issa Vibe! What are your thoughts about it? Let us know.

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: ‘Iron Man’ Robert Downey Jr Once Talked About His P*nis Size At Cambridge University & Proudly Boasted: “They Don’t Call Me A Throbbing Knob For Nothing…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News