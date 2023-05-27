Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s love story is a tale as old as time, but are we over it? Maybe not. So many reels and videos on the ex-couple remind us of the beautiful bond the two artists shared with each other back in the day. While Justin is today happily married to Victoria’s Secret model Hailey Bieber, and Sel is making alleged romance headlines with One Direction fame Zayn Malik, but while they were dating, they blasted each other through their songs, at least that’s what their fans think so. Scroll below to watch the video.

Justin is a very popular name worldwide in the music industry, and so is Sel. They’re massively popular among fans, with the Baby singer having over 290 million followers on Rare singer with over 418 million followers on Instagram.

When Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were dating, their relationship went through many ups and downs. In 2015, Justin released his song ‘What Do You Mean?’ where he blasted his ex-girlfriend Selena through the lyrics, and it, for obvious reasons, didn’t go well with the fans.

The lyrics of Justin Bieber’s song read, “You’re so indecisive of what I’m sayin’ Tryna catch the beat, make up your heart…” followed by “First you wanna go to the left, then you wanna turn right …”

Later in the same year, Selena Gomez also released her song titled ‘Same Old Love’, and the lyrics read, “I’m so sick of that same old love, that shit, it tears me up…I’m so sick of that same old love, my body’s had enough…”

While Justin released the song in August, Sel released hers in October of the same year – 2015.

A fan page on YouTube shared a reel giving a reference to the same; take a look at it below:

What are your thoughts on Justin Bieber blasting Selena Gomez through his song back in 2015? Tell us in the space below.

