Selena Gomez is the epitome of a true idol in most senses, like how she always cares for the well-being of her fans, spreading body positivity with encouraging words. The singer recently attended Beyonce‘s Renaissance World Tour concert in Paris, where a video of her allegedly schooling the security team has been going viral on social media, and the fans can’t stop but admire her for it. Keep reading to get all the deets.

Queen Bey’s world tour started on May 10th in Sweden, and the Rare Beauty owner attended her concert in the city of love she didn’t just attend it she was invited backstage by the diva along with reality TV icon Dorit Kemsley. The duo’s pictures from the backstage lounge are doing the rounds of social media.

Selena Gomez rocked an all-black ensemble with a long coat and s*xy long heels. Her video of allegedly getting angry with security personnel has been shared on Twitter by a fan account Selena Gomez News and as per them, when fans rushed in to see her at the venue, the bodyguards apparently mistreated the fans, eventually making the Only Murders In The Building star upset and angry. Selena could be seen really angry as she scolds the person, although it was hard to make out what she was saying.

Netizens didn’t take much time to appreciate this gesture of Selena Gomez as one of the fans tweeted, “I am so happy people finally get to see real her”

Another wrote, “Ik they doing it for her security but sometimes they act like she’s 5”

One of them, reminding of a similar incident, wrote, “Two months ago, she warned his bodyguard at the filming set and went to take pictures with fans “

Followed by comments like “the people’s princess”

“Selena Gomez is literally the humblest celebrity there is”

“and I’m proud of her”

“She always fight for her fans .Queen selena”

Check out the video here:

Selena Gomez en el #RENAISSANCEWorldTour de Beyoncé en París, Francia. pic.twitter.com/QCjerID5WU — Selena Gomez News (@SELENAT0RSARMY) May 26, 2023

