Beyoncé is said to have splurged nearly £2,000 ordering a Nando’s under her name before her latest show.

The ‘Crazy in Love’ singer, 41, who recently put down $200 million with her rap mogul husband Jay-Z, 53, to buy California’s most expensive home, reportedly had the monster order called in to the chicken franchise’s branch in Edinburgh on Saturday (20.05.23) night ahead of her gig at Murrayfield as she continues the UK leg of her ‘Renaissance’ tour.

It was reported by The Sun: “The ‘Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)’ singer sent the kitchen at Fountain Park into a frenzy by requesting 110 chicken burgers and 90 pittas.

“Just in case, Beyoncé added an extra nine chicken thighs for good measure.” The bill is reported to have tallied up to £1,800, with Beyoncé calling it in for her crew. She is also said to have catered the full range of spices from the restaurant and provided vegetarian options.

The Sun added “rather than going incognito with a fake name, her team ordered it in the superstar’s real name”.

Beyoncé, who has children Blue Ivy, 11, and twins Sir and Rumi, five, with Jay, kicked off her UK concerts at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Wednesday (17.05.23) and will play another of her sold out shows at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on Monday before a five-night run at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

The tour, in support of Beyoncé’s seventh album, is tipped to be one of the most successful ever as it is expected to gross $2 billion in ticket sales.

Average global ticket prices, taking into account all levels from VIP to general admission, are £554, with her gigs selling out in seconds.

Her setlists have boasted a string of her hits including ‘Run the World (Girls)’ and ‘Love on Top’, with her stage costumes including looks by designers Alexander McQueen, Loewe and David Koma.

Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour could out-earn Taylor Swift’s phenomenally successful ‘Eras Tour’ by $600 million, according to Forbes, and the 41-date run will end in September.

