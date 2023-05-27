Ryan Reynold is one of the wittiest actors in Hollywood, with an incredible sense of humour and amazing acting skills. He’s also really, really good-looking, and his chemistry with his co-stars is often sizzling. But it backfired once when he felt he was too old when compared to his female counterpart, Kristen Stewart. They starred together in Adventureland, and the actress was so not okay with her character’s mental health and wanted to get intimate with Ryan.

Adventureland is a comedy-drama that was released in 2009. It starred Kristen, Ryan, Jesse Eisenberg and Kristen Wiig in leading roles.

In the movie, Kristen Stewart and Ryan Reynolds had to share intimate moments with each other, and that truly bothered the actress. For starters, Ryan’s character was older than hers, and she was concerned about the mental health of her character. While talking to DP/30, she once said, “The way the relationships are in the movie, [it was harder] to be with Ryan. I mean, not Ryan, but it was harder to do those scenes. “I mean, she’s like, literally blind to anything going on. It’s literally just like self-mutilation. It’s like, ‘Yeah, yeah, come on. Okay, let’s f*ck me up a little bit more.”

It was also difficult because she knew such ladies in real life as well. “So that was difficult. I know girls like that,” she added. Ironically, Kristen Stewart was 22 when she was caught cheating on Robert Pattinson with Snow White and The Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders, who was then 41 years old. Moreover, she was not alone in feeling concerned about her character in Adventureland. Ryan Reynolds was also uncomfortable about starring with a younger female counterpart.

While talking to Collider, he said, “I’ve never felt so old, yeah. Daily. God. It was a routine of humility. It was kind of cool. I like that aspect, too. Obviously, this guy is having a pretty inappropriate relationship with this very, very young girl, but the spirit on the set really felt like where I was eight or nine years ago. It’s a pretty cool place to be now.”

Overall, the movie did not perform great at the box office and garnered mixed reactions from the viewers.

