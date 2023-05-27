James Cameron’s Avatar franchise is one of the highest-grossing franchises ever that is gearing up for its third sequel, and as per news previously, it was nearly completed but the Avatar 1 & 2 star Sigourney Weaver has some different updates regarding it. The Kiri actress revealed that they might have to do be back for some reshoots for Avatar 3; scroll below to know the deets.

The first film changed the cinema-going experience for the audience when it came out in 2009 and it raised the bar even more with its second instalment. There have been reports that revealed the third film will introduce a new race as it did with the second one, where we got to see the Na’vi people residing on the coast, and as for the upcoming instalment, there is said to be a race of fire people with a grey shade.

Previously the star of the film Zoe Saldana said that Avatar 3 is still not completely shooting-wise, and Sigourney Weaver’s latest comment further confirms it. In the latest chat with Screen Rant, the actress said that reshoots are taking place as the captain of the ship James Cameron was not satisfied with some of the scenes. She said, “I know that in January, I go back and probably do some pickups, I don’t think there are whole new scenes to be shot.”

Weaver added, “I think it’s going to be refining what [James Cameron’s] got now that he’s closing in on the edit because he always has too much material. He loves to shoot. I wouldn’t even begin to guess of what we might be doing, but I think it’s just maybe going back to a couple of moments and giving him some footage that he didn’t get the way he wants to.” Avatar 3 is said to be nine hours long and the director also claimed that they were almost done with the threequel.

As per rumours, Avatar 3’s nine-hour cut will be released on the streaming platform, Disney+, but there has been confirmed news on it, and for more updates on the film, stay tuned to Koimoi!

